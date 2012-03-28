TOKYO, March 28 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Wednesday that he was not worried about economic
troubles in Spain spreading to the rest of Europe, further
downplaying comments he made over the weekend that Madrid's
fiscal problems could reignite the euro zone debt crisis.
"Spain, I'm sure, is on a steady course of budgetary
consolidation," Monti told reporters in Tokyo where he arrived
from a nuclear security summit in South Korea.
"And contagion as a whole, I hope, will soon belong to the
past now that more discipline has been adhered to by most member
states, and now that the firewalls are being in the process of
being fortified."
Monti on Saturday had expressed concern about the state of
finances in Spain and said it would not take much to reignite
the euro zone debt crisis and revive the risk of it spreading to
Italy.
Few days later, however, he said he had "total confidence"
in Madrid's economic management after meeting his Spanish
counterpart Mariano Rajoy on Tuesday on the sidelines of the
nuclear summit in Seoul.
Monti, who replaced beleaguered Silvio Berlusconi in
November, rapidly pushed through austerity measures, while Spain
shocked markets last month when it said it had missed its 2011
budget deficit target and set itself a softer goal for 2012.
But with sense of fiscal emergency coming slightly off the
boil in Italy, his recent drive to force through labour reform
-considered crucial for economic revival- has run into
opposition.
Monti said labour reform was the fourth key theme for Italy
after he tackled budgetary consolidation, pension reform and
liberalisation of the service sector.
"Of course my view is that it is a bold and balanced
package," Monti said of the plan, which makes it easier for
firms to fire employees and gives them financial incentives to
hire permanent workers rather than temporary staff.
