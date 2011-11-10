* Respected economist

* Will face problems negotiating tangled politics

* Opposed by some parties

By James Mackenzie

ROME, Nov 8 Former European Commissioner Mario Monti has won growing support to succeed Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and head a broadly based national unity government but now has to face the realities of Italy's tangled politics.

Monti, a respected economist with connections at the top levels of European policy making, has been seen for months as the most likely head of a caretaker government of technocrats which could pass vital reforms before elections in 2013.

A tough negotiator with a record of taking on powerful corporate interests as European Competition Commissioner, he has lambasted Berlusconi's government in a series of high-profile articles in the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

His nomination as Senator for Life by President Giorgio Napolitano on Wednesday underlined his status as frontrunner to take over when Berlusconi goes and the ruling PDL party seems slowly to be coming around to the idea.

Napolitano could ask Monti to try to form a new government as early as this weekend but the fraught negotiations that former ECB board member Lucas Papademos went through before becoming prime minister in Greece are a warning of some of the potential dangers ahead.

Berlusconi said on Tuesday he would step down as soon as urgent economic reforms are passed parliament. This is now expected to happen by Sunday, clearly the way for his resignation to take effect.

Leaders of the opposition Democratic Party have backed Monti and Berlusconi gave an indication of support when he issued a statement welcoming his nomination as Life Senator, one of Italy's highest honours.

However backing has been far from enthusiastic on the centre-right with the pro-devolution Northern League deeply opposed to any new government without the legitimacy of a new electoral mandate. The opposition Italy of Values, led by former anti-corruption magistrate Antonio Di Pietro also wants new elections.

Even among Berlusconi supporters, many are unhappy. Gianfranco Rotondi, a minister without portfolio, dismissed the prospects of a so-called "technical government".

"Its credibility would be very low," he told SkyTG24 television, adding that Monti's nomination to one of Italy's highest honours was deserved only as a mark of his service to public life.

"I'm enthusiastic about this nomination of Senator for Life if it's a commendation of Monti, but if it's an indication he will be entrusted to head a government, I'm concerned," he said.

BUISNESS GROUPS

With bond markets pushing Rome ever closer to the point where it would need an international bailout to manage its towering public debt, investors' hopes have been pinned on a solution that would get past Italy's dysfunctional politics.

Italy's main business and banking associations have called for a "national emergency government" with broad parliamentary backing, warning that "this is not the moment for conflict and division".

Monti himself underlined the temptation of a non-political solution in an article in August entitled "Il podesta forestiero", a reference to the foreign governors or "podestas" appointed by the strife-torn Italian cities of the Middle Ages.

The article referred to reform demands imposed by the European Central Bank in return for its agreement to prop up Italian bonds in the markets, but it highlighted the widespread frustration at the failings of Italy's political class.

However as Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera on Thursday, "there's no such thing as technical governments because all governments are political through the vote of parliament."

A Monti government is likely to mix technocrats like Bank of Italy director Fabrizio Saccomanni with centrist politicians with recognised expertise such as Frattini or Berlusconi's chief of staff Gianni Letta.

Once appointed, its problem will be maintaining support to implement the kind of painful reforms to pensions, labour laws and the public sector that markets and Italy's European partners are demanding.

A similar technocrat government under former Bank of Italy official Lamberto Dini passed important reforms in 1995 but support will be tested by some of the structural reforms to labour market rules and pensions that have already run into opposition from trade unions. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody and Myra MacDonald)