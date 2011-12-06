ROME Dec 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti moved on Tuesday to head off any attempts by political
parties to water down his 30 billion euro austerity package with
amendments in parliament, saying Italy had little time at its
disposal to approve the plan.
Speaking in a prime time television interview, Monti brushed
off calls from lawmakers among the parties he depends on for a
majority to amend measures such as a housing tax, raising the
retirement age or suspending inflation indexation of pensions.
"There is little time and the margins of flexibility are
minimal," he said when asked about the possibility of amending
his proposals for pension reform.
Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero, speaking on another
television talk-show, said she was willing to re-consider the
de-indexation of pensions if parliament could come up with
another way of finding the necessary savings.
The austerity plan, approved by the cabinet on Sunday, is
immediately effective but must be passed by parliament within 60
days or it expires. It is expected to be approved before the end
of the year.
Monti did not rule out calling a confidence vote on the plan
to curtail discussion in parliament, saying it was "premature"
to decide. He stressed the measures had been carefully weighed
and "the goal is to not see them modified much".
He said he understood the hostile reaction of Italy's main
trade union confederations, which have called strikes against
his plan, but he was confident Italians would see that
sacrifices were necessary and the measures were fair.
"I'm sure there will be protests, and I can even consider
them justified, but I'm sure that citizens will understand."
The package was vital to avoid the risk of Italy becoming
insolvent and no longer being able to pay public salaries or
pensions, Monti said.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)