MILAN Dec 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner had
expressed a strong interest in austerity measures approved by
the Rome government on Sunday in a meeting in which a key EU
summit to be held on Friday was also discussed.
Monti said Italy's relationship with the U.S. would become
stronger. He said Rome would hold consultations with Washington
and he would visit the White House in January.
Monti said he had had a broad discussion on the economy with
Geithner, touching also on some key issues for the future of the
euro zone such as possible treaty changes, the set up of
firewalls to stop contagion from the crisis and the role the
international community and the IMF can play in such a delicate
moment.
