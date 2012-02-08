(Refiles to clarify sourcing in headline)
MILAN Feb 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti is confident reforms undertaken by his country over the
last few months will help soften any blow from an unruly default
by euro zone partner Greece.
In an interview with U.S. television network PBS on Tuesday
Monti said he hoped Greece -- struggling to reach agreement on a
new bailout package -- would not default.
"(But) I'm confident that we would be much less exposed to a
Greek default risk than we would have been a few months ago," he
said, according to a transcript of the interview on the PBS
website.
Monti said Italy was now widely seen as a country "which,
since a few months, has really taken some tough structural
measures, both as regards the budgetary consolidation and as
regards structural reforms for growth."
Greek parties will try yet again on Wednesday to strike a
reform deal in return for a new international rescue to avoid a
chaotic default and potential spill over into the euro zone as a
whole.
This comes after a string of delays that have prompted some
EU leaders to warn that the euro zone can live without Athens.
A respected economist, Monti took power in Italy in November
after an escalating euro zone debt crisis pushed Italian yields
to euro lifetime records of around 8 percent and precipitated
the resignation of discredited Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Monti introduced further austerity measures, including a
radical reform of the country's generous pension system. He is
now attempting to make Italy's tight labour market more
flexible, after pushing through some modest liberalisation
measures.
"After the recent financial crisis, markets woke up quite
brutally and did exercise a lot of pressure for each of us to
engage in a serious budgetary consolidation," Monti said.
"Now the role of the markets is there, but I don't think we
have to rely basically and mainly on high interest rates for
governments to continue the path of sound budgetary and reform
policies," he said.
Italian government bond yields have come down significantly
from the November peaks, helped by an unprecedented low-interest
rate three-year loan liquidity injection by the European Central
Bank. The benchmark 10-year yield stood at 5.6
percent on Wednesday.
The Bank of Italy says Italian yields would need to
stabilise at around 5 percent to make the country's 1.9 trillion
euro debt pile sustainable over time.
(Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)