ROME, Sept 25 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Tuesday he would not run in elections due in spring, in
an interview in which he said Italy no longer risked igniting a
debt crisis in the euro zone.
"I will not run for the elections," Monti said in an
interview on news channel CNN during a trip to the United
States.
"I think it's important that the whole political game
resumes in Italy, hopefully with a higher degree of
responsibility and maturity."
He noted that he had been appointed a lifetime senator by
Italy's president and therefore would still hold political
office, but his comments mean he will not run to lead
government.
There is uncertainty over whether the next government will
continue to push through tough austerity measures brought in by
Monti's technocrat government to address Italy's high levels of
debt since it was appointed late last year.
Monti, charged with bringing Italy from the risk of a
Greek-style debt default, said his fears for the future of the
euro zone had eased as Italy no longer risked sparking crisis in
the region.
"Since June-July this year I am much more confident about
the future of the euro zone first of all because we are not
going to ignite an Italian-generated fire."
He added that an ECB plan to buy the bonds of troubled
countries, agreed after what he called a "evolution in Germany",
meant mechanisms for euro zone governance were "improving by the
month".
According to the most recent opinion poll, between 37 and 39
percent of Italians would like Monti to be the next prime
minister, making him the most popular choice, followed by
centre-left candidates.
What the next Italian government will look like is
uncertain, with a possible change to the electoral law still
under debate.
Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was forced to
resign last year as Italy's financial trouble mounted, has
hinted he may run for election, but the most recent poll shows
he would win just 14.5 percent of votes.