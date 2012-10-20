CERNOBBIO, Italy Oct 20 Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Saturday he expected it would be only a few more
months before signs of recovery start to emerge in the
recession-hit Italian economy.
Addressing an agriculture conference in northern Italy,
Monti spoke of "a few months, just a few months I hope that we
have left before we start seeing clear signs of recovery."
Italy has been in a recession since the middle of last year,
weighed down by austerity measures passed by Monti's government
to cut the country's massive debt, including tax hikes, spending
cuts and a pension overhaul.
Unemployment has risen to its highest since monthly records
began in 2004 and unions are locked in growing disputes with
companies over plant closures and layoffs.
Monti defended the austerity measures, and said he believed
his government would be remembered for having helped Italy pull
itself out of a deep economic crisis without needing to resort
to external aid.
"I hope that one day we can say that thanks to us Italy was
not colonised by Europe and it maintained its own dignified
sovereignty in an increasingly integrated Europe," he said.
He spoke at the same time as thousands of trade unionists
were holding a rally in Rome against the government's spending
cuts and rising unemployment, at which union leader Susanna
Camusso said his austerity policies had failed.
Monti replaced former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi last
November when Italy's bond yields were soaring and the country
came close to a Greek-style debt disaster.
This week the Treasury raised a record-breaking 18 billion
euros through a retail bond sale, which Economy Minister
Vittorio Grilli hailed as a sign of a turnaround in perceptions
of the country's debt.
Monti said an agreement by EU leaders at a Brussels summit
this week to allow the European Central Bank to supervise banks
from next year would also help speed up the resolution of the
euro zone crisis.
The European Commission has proposed making the ECB
responsible for supervision as a step towards a banking union in
which euro zone countries and any others that want to join would
together resolve problem banks and protect savers' deposits.
"This is another step to accelerate the end of the crisis
and to strengthen European governance through a more efficient
supervision of banking activities aimed at avoiding contagion
risks," Monti said.