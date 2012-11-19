Kirin to sell Brazil unit to Heineken's Bavaria for $700 mln
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
DOHA Nov 19 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday the next government would continue on a responsible path with economic reforms after elections in the spring.
"We are confident that governments in Italy will continue on the reform path," Monti said at a press conference in Doha, Qatar during a visit to the Gulf.
"There are no guarantees about what comes after the Italian elections. But I am confident that we will always have a responsible government."
There is uncertainty about what government will take power after elections, expected early next year, with international attention focused on whether it will stick to austerity measures imposed by Monti to pull Italy from the brink of a debt crisis.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seekin
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down