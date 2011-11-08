ROME Nov 8 Anxious financial markets have often fixed on former European Commissioner Mario Monti as the best man to stabilise Italy when Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is dislodged, but he would face an uphill battle to form a viable government.

Monti, a respected economist with connections at the top levels of European policy making, has been seen for months as the most likely head of a caretaker government of technocrats which could pass vital reforms before elections in 2013.

With Berlusconi's centre-right coalition nearing collapse and the divided centre-left opposition showing few signs of being ready to take power, his experience and expertise have seemed like a welcome antidote to months of political chaos.

A tough negotiator with a record of taking on powerful corporate interests as European Competition Commissioner, he has lambasted Berlusconi's government in a series of high profile articles in the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

With bond markets pushing Rome ever closer to the point where it would need an international bailout to manage its towering public debt, investors' hopes are being pinned on a solution that would get past Italy's dysfunctional politics.

A similar technocrat government under former Bank of Italy official Lamberto Dini passed important reforms in 1995 and the hope of many outside Italy is that Monti, or some other independent outsider, could do the same.

His problem would be gaining enough political support to lead a government capable of making the kind of painful reforms to pensions, labour laws and the public sector that markets and Italy's European partners are demanding.

A non-political government of technocrats would still need to gain enough support in parliament to pass reforms.

"The impossible dream of a Monti government," wrote Il Giornale, a pro-Berlusconi newspaper owned by the prime minister's brother which said the prospect of the former EU commissioner gaining the backing of parliament was "very far from reality at the moment".

MAJORITIES

If Berlusconi falls, President Giorgio Napolitano will decide whether to order elections or ask another leader to try to form a new government. He has indicated that he wants to see broad political support for reform but that is easier said than achieved.

The wrangling encountered by former European Central Bank vice president Luca Papademos as he sounds out the possibility of taking over a caretaker Greek government point to some of the dangers Monti might face.

Even if Berlusconi loses his majority, there will still be hundreds of centre-right deputies who will have to be convinced to support one of the prime minister's most vocal critics.

On the left, support would be tested by some of the structural reforms to labour market rules and pensions that any technocrat government would introduce and which have already run into opposition from trade unions.

With Berlusconi's support crumbling by the minute and even his former allies in the Northern League asking him to go, the situation can change quickly and the opposition hopes for enough support from the centre and centre-right to make such an option work.

"We think that after the crisis, deputies on the right with a greater sense of responsibility and who understand that Italy can't continue like this will join us in supporting a new government," deputy party leader Enrico Letta told Reuters in an interview last week.

But even among the growing numbers of rebels on the centre-right who have deserted the prime minister, few are willing to come out and say directly that they would back a non-political caretaker government. Such a course would rob them of the considerable privileges available as members of the government.

Many would prefer to see a new centre-right majority, possibly including some deputies from opposition centrist parties, and led by a figure such as Berlusconi's experienced chief of staff Gianni Letta.

"Once it falls, we'll have to decide what to do," said Giuliano Cazzola, a PDL deputy who has called for Berlusconi to resign. (Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody)