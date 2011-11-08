ROME Nov 8 Anxious financial markets have often
fixed on former European Commissioner Mario Monti as the best
man to stabilise Italy when Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is
dislodged, but he would face an uphill battle to form a viable
government.
Monti, a respected economist with connections at the top
levels of European policy making, has been seen for months as
the most likely head of a caretaker government of technocrats
which could pass vital reforms before elections in 2013.
With Berlusconi's centre-right coalition nearing collapse
and the divided centre-left opposition showing few signs of
being ready to take power, his experience and expertise have
seemed like a welcome antidote to months of political chaos.
A tough negotiator with a record of taking on powerful
corporate interests as European Competition Commissioner, he has
lambasted Berlusconi's government in a series of high profile
articles in the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
With bond markets pushing Rome ever closer to the point
where it would need an international bailout to manage its
towering public debt, investors' hopes are being pinned on a
solution that would get past Italy's dysfunctional politics.
A similar technocrat government under former Bank of Italy
official Lamberto Dini passed important reforms in 1995 and the
hope of many outside Italy is that Monti, or some other
independent outsider, could do the same.
His problem would be gaining enough political support to
lead a government capable of making the kind of painful reforms
to pensions, labour laws and the public sector that markets and
Italy's European partners are demanding.
A non-political government of technocrats would still need
to gain enough support in parliament to pass reforms.
"The impossible dream of a Monti government," wrote Il
Giornale, a pro-Berlusconi newspaper owned by the prime
minister's brother which said the prospect of the former EU
commissioner gaining the backing of parliament was "very far
from reality at the moment".
MAJORITIES
If Berlusconi falls, President Giorgio Napolitano will
decide whether to order elections or ask another leader to try
to form a new government. He has indicated that he wants to see
broad political support for reform but that is easier said than
achieved.
The wrangling encountered by former European Central Bank
vice president Luca Papademos as he sounds out the possibility
of taking over a caretaker Greek government point to some of the
dangers Monti might face.
Even if Berlusconi loses his majority, there will still be
hundreds of centre-right deputies who will have to be convinced
to support one of the prime minister's most vocal critics.
On the left, support would be tested by some of the
structural reforms to labour market rules and pensions that any
technocrat government would introduce and which have already run
into opposition from trade unions.
With Berlusconi's support crumbling by the minute and even
his former allies in the Northern League asking him to go, the
situation can change quickly and the opposition hopes for enough
support from the centre and centre-right to make such an option
work.
"We think that after the crisis, deputies on the right with
a greater sense of responsibility and who understand that Italy
can't continue like this will join us in supporting a new
government," deputy party leader Enrico Letta told Reuters in an
interview last week.
But even among the growing numbers of rebels on the
centre-right who have deserted the prime minister, few are
willing to come out and say directly that they would back a
non-political caretaker government. Such a course would rob them
of the considerable privileges available as members of the
government.
Many would prefer to see a new centre-right majority,
possibly including some deputies from opposition centrist
parties, and led by a figure such as Berlusconi's experienced
chief of staff Gianni Letta.
"Once it falls, we'll have to decide what to do," said
Giuliano Cazzola, a PDL deputy who has called for Berlusconi to
resign.
