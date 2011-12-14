* Interest at record high
* Monti caught between markets and domestic opposition
* Union leader says country risks social explosion
By Barry Moody and Gavin Jones
ROME, Dec 14 Italy's borrowing costs rose
to a record on Wednesday as neither last week's European summit
nor tough new austerity measures by the government of Mario
Monti succeeded in restoring market confidence.
Domestic opposition to Monti's austerity programme is
increasing and markets are refusing to reduce the pressure on
Italy, whose fate is at the core of the euro zone crisis.
Italy had to pay 6.47 percent on five year bonds in an
auction on Wednesday, up from a previous euro era record high of
6.29 percent in mid November.
Adding to the pressure, Italy's top union leader told
Reuters that Monti's policies could cause a social explosion and
it might be better for the country if he did not remain in power
until the scheduled end of the legislature in 2013.
Yields on the secondary market on Italy's benchmark 10-year
paper went above 7 percent, the level at which Greece, Ireland
and Portugal were forced to take bailouts.
Europe could not handle such a rescue for the much bigger
Italian economy, whose debt amounts to 120 percent of gross
domestic product.
The euro zone's third-largest economy needs to raise 440
billion euros on the markets next year - with 160 billion euros
of debt due by April - and interest at these levels is
unsustainable.
Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said last week that
borrowing costs must fall to around 5 per cent to become
manageable.
The European summit's decision last week to strengthen
budget discipline dashed markets' expectations of urgent and
decisive action and investors are now jittery over threatened
downgrades from ratings agency Standard and Poor's on euro zone
economies - a move that would deepen the crisis by making
borrowing more difficult.
BLEEDING WON'T STOP
Worse for Monti is that his mix of spending cuts and tax
increases has failed to stop the bleeding despite the widespread
relief in Europe when his technocrat government replaced the
discredited Silvio Berlusconi last month.
Monti's popularity remains high with a public that seems
convinced that only painful austerity can save the country, but
there are growing signs of opposition and political obstruction,
while continuing high interest rates would undermine the whole
reason his government was rushed into power.
Monti was repeatedly heckled by senators from the opposition
Northern League protesting against his economic programme on
Wednesday when he reported to the upper house on the EU summit.
The Senate speaker had to suspend the session for about 10
minutes when they refused to stop shouting or lower placards
reading "This is not a budget but a hold-up".
Susanna Camusso, head of Italy's biggest trade union
confederation, the CGIL, told Reuters that concessions made by
Monti on his programme were insufficient and her movement would
continue protests which have seen a series of short strikes this
week.
Echoing criticism by some commentators, Camusso said the
government was "deeply conditioned" by its need for support
from Berlusconi's PDL party, the biggest in parliament. She said
Monti's plan spared the rich and forced excessive sacrifices on
ordinary Italians.
Leftwing commentators have alleged that Monti's government
is not a true technocrat administration but is protecting
right-wing interests and the establishment by failing to take
tough measures against rampant tax evasion and not imposing a
wealth tax.
Monti is dependent on broad cross-party support from left
and right in parliament and politicians have pressured him to
make changes to his austerity decree to protect their
supporters. Around 1,400 amendments were proposed in parliament.
As a result of this pressure and accusations that his
manoeuvre is unfair to the underprivileged, Monti told
parliament on Tuesday that he would sweeten the bill to help
poorer families and pensioners. He said the changes would make
the programme "more equitable".
The government has left open the possibility of seeking a
confidence vote to ensure final approval of the decree by its
deadline of Christmas and avoid "sniping" by party malcontents.
Camusso said Monti had not done enough. "It would be
absolutely excessive to say we are satisfied, the solutions are
insufficient," she said in an interview.
The wide public resignation to austerity measures has
prevented any significant drop in Monti's popularity which
remains close to 60 percent, but this could change as the
measures bite.
Monti said investors would be impressed by Italy's
sacrifices but it would take time for this to have an effect. "I
am confident markets will react positively to Italy's efforts,
even if not today or tomorrow," he told parliament on Tuesday.
Monti acknowledged that higher taxes and spending cuts would
have an impact on growth, but falling interest on Italy's debt
would have an anti-recessionary effect.
Commentators have criticised Monti for being in thrall to
the parties that support him in parliament and easing up on
planned liberalisation measures. Concessions have been made to
special interest lobbies like the powerful taxi drivers and
pharmacy owners.
"In the government you can detect clearly the fear that
political forces could increase their pressure on Monti and that
economic difficulties stemming from the international financial
crisis could increase discontent," said Massimo Franco, a
respected commentator for Corriere della Sera newspaper.
(Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan and Steve
Scherer in Rome; editing by Janet McBride)