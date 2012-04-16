* Italy vows to stick to budget plan
* Concern grows over Spain
* Markets jittery about revived debt crisis
By Giselda Vagnoni and James Mackenzie
April 16 Italy vowed on Monday to stick to a
pledge to balance the budget by next year despite a deepening
recession, as market jitters over Spain's fragile public
finances aggravated fears of a dangerous new phase in the euro
zone debt crisis.
Yields on Spanish 10-year bonds have climbed over 6.1
percent, nearing levels that caused general market panic when
Italy was in the same position late last year. Italian 10-year
yields stood at almost 5.6 percent on Monday.
The Italian cabinet had been due to meet later on Monday to
cut its growth forecasts for 2012 but approval of the latest
government macroeconomic projections was put off until Wednesday
as budget experts worked to meet requests for additional
information from the European Union.
With concerns about a return of the debt crisis resurfacing
in the wake of Spain's budget difficulties, borrowing costs for
the weaker euro zone member states including Italy, the zone's
third biggest economy, have jumped towards potentially dangerous
levels.
Prime Minister Mario Monti, appointed last November as the
crisis risked overwhelming the single currency, has faced
growing opposition at home to his economic reforms.
As the psychological boost from massive injections of cheap
cash by the European Central Bank earlier this year has faded
and the sustainability of Spanish public finances is questioned,
the euro zone has been thrust back on to the agenda of
International Monetary Fund meetings this week.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, has moved to
the centre of the crisis, pulling in Italy in its wake. They
create a problem that would be far too big for even reinforced
financial defences to handle if it spilled out of control.
On Monday, Italian Economy Ministry Undersecretary
Gianfranco Polillo repeated that Rome was set to lower the
government's forecast for 2012 output, which now predicts a 0.4
percent contraction. He said the new forecast would probably
come in better than the European Commission's forecast of a 1.3
percent contraction.
Officials said the lower forecast should not affect the
pledge of a balanced budget in 2013 made by former Premier
Silvio Berlusconi and taken on by Monti's technocrat government.
"I can say today that we expect to achieve the targets as
announced. There may be variations but they won't change the
overall framework," European Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero
Milanese said.
APPROVAL RATING FALLS
The fresh market crisis, following months of relative calm
at the start of the year, has added to the problems facing Monti
after a honeymoon phase in which he was hailed for rescuing
Italy from the scandal-filled Berlusconi years.
He was forced last week to phone Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy to clear up tensions after several Italian
ministers and officials pointed to Spain as the source of the
pressure on Italian borrowing costs.
A poll on Monday from the SWP polling institute showed
Monti's approval ratings at 47 percent, still way above any of
the political parties but well down on the 59 percent he enjoyed
just over a month ago.
Difficult reforms of labour market rules to make it easier
for companies to dismiss staff have roused opposition from trade
unions and the left while failing to gain full support from
business leaders and the centre-right.
A renewed outbreak of political squabbling, ahead of local
elections on May 6, has underlined the challenge facing Monti
and the broader leadership of the European Union as they seek to
convince markets that a solution to the crisis is possible.
"The mistake that a lot of politicians and ordinary citizens
are making unfortunately is to expect all our problems to be
solved and the recession to be over tomorrow," former Foreign
Minister Franco Frattini, now a senior figure in the
centre-right PDL party, told Reuters. "It's just not possible."
(Editing by Barry Moody and Peter Graff)