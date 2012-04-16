* Italy vows to stick to budget plan

* Concern grows over Spain

* Markets jittery about revived debt crisis

By Giselda Vagnoni and James Mackenzie

April 16 Italy vowed on Monday to stick to a pledge to balance the budget by next year despite a deepening recession, as market jitters over Spain's fragile public finances aggravated fears of a dangerous new phase in the euro zone debt crisis.

Yields on Spanish 10-year bonds have climbed over 6.1 percent, nearing levels that caused general market panic when Italy was in the same position late last year. Italian 10-year yields stood at almost 5.6 percent on Monday.

The Italian cabinet had been due to meet later on Monday to cut its growth forecasts for 2012 but approval of the latest government macroeconomic projections was put off until Wednesday as budget experts worked to meet requests for additional information from the European Union.

With concerns about a return of the debt crisis resurfacing in the wake of Spain's budget difficulties, borrowing costs for the weaker euro zone member states including Italy, the zone's third biggest economy, have jumped towards potentially dangerous levels.

Prime Minister Mario Monti, appointed last November as the crisis risked overwhelming the single currency, has faced growing opposition at home to his economic reforms.

As the psychological boost from massive injections of cheap cash by the European Central Bank earlier this year has faded and the sustainability of Spanish public finances is questioned, the euro zone has been thrust back on to the agenda of International Monetary Fund meetings this week.

Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, has moved to the centre of the crisis, pulling in Italy in its wake. They create a problem that would be far too big for even reinforced financial defences to handle if it spilled out of control.

On Monday, Italian Economy Ministry Undersecretary Gianfranco Polillo repeated that Rome was set to lower the government's forecast for 2012 output, which now predicts a 0.4 percent contraction. He said the new forecast would probably come in better than the European Commission's forecast of a 1.3 percent contraction.

Officials said the lower forecast should not affect the pledge of a balanced budget in 2013 made by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi and taken on by Monti's technocrat government.

"I can say today that we expect to achieve the targets as announced. There may be variations but they won't change the overall framework," European Affairs Minister Enzo Moavero Milanese said.

APPROVAL RATING FALLS

The fresh market crisis, following months of relative calm at the start of the year, has added to the problems facing Monti after a honeymoon phase in which he was hailed for rescuing Italy from the scandal-filled Berlusconi years.

He was forced last week to phone Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to clear up tensions after several Italian ministers and officials pointed to Spain as the source of the pressure on Italian borrowing costs.

A poll on Monday from the SWP polling institute showed Monti's approval ratings at 47 percent, still way above any of the political parties but well down on the 59 percent he enjoyed just over a month ago.

Difficult reforms of labour market rules to make it easier for companies to dismiss staff have roused opposition from trade unions and the left while failing to gain full support from business leaders and the centre-right.

A renewed outbreak of political squabbling, ahead of local elections on May 6, has underlined the challenge facing Monti and the broader leadership of the European Union as they seek to convince markets that a solution to the crisis is possible.

"The mistake that a lot of politicians and ordinary citizens are making unfortunately is to expect all our problems to be solved and the recession to be over tomorrow," former Foreign Minister Franco Frattini, now a senior figure in the centre-right PDL party, told Reuters. "It's just not possible." (Editing by Barry Moody and Peter Graff)