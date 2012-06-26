(Adds quotes, background, detail)
ROME, June 26 Prime Minister Mario Monti
promised on Tuesday to press for joint action by European Union
countries to help ease pressure on Italian bonds, risking a
showdown with Germany which has refused to share the burden of
other countries' debt.
Speaking in parliament ahead of an EU summit on Thursday and
Friday, Monti repeated his call for more growth measures to
complement the budget discipline demanded of countries
struggling to rebuild their public finances.
"Common European solutions are needed to prevent some member
states sliding into a trap of recession, in which austerity
reduces growth and increases debt, making further cuts necessary
and reducing demand," he said.
"The awareness of what is at stake is emerging slowly, that
everyone needs to be disciplined in their own house but that
this is not sufficient because there are systemic faults."
Speaking a day before a meeting in Paris between German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande,
Monti said agreement between France and Germany was necessary
but not sufficient.
"We have seen in the recent past accords between France and
Germany that did not go in the right direction," he said.
Monti declared he would not rubber-stamp general, pre-prepared
declarations but would press for concrete measures to boost
growth and contain gathering market tensions.
He said he would repeat his call for the European Financial
Stability Facility and the European Stability Mechanism, the two
funds set up to provide a "firewall" against the spreading debt
crisis, to be used to help ease the pressure on Italian debt.
Borrowing costs on Italian bonds have risen sharply as
worries about the stability of Spanish banks and Italy's own
towering 1.95 trillion euro public debt have increased worries
about the future of the euro.
Yields on Italy's 10-year bonds have climbed past 6 percent
while the spread or risk premium over benchmark German Bunds has
widened to 468 basis points, levels generally considered
unsustainable in the long term.
Italy is proposing to use the funds to help limit the
spreads over German Bunds on bonds issued by countries that
respect EU budget rules.
"Italy can allow itself today and should ask for a mechanism
which is applicable not to those countries which need to be
helped because they can't manage things but for those which have
fully respected their obligations with regard to public
finances," he said.
The proposal has run into stiff opposition from Germany, the
largest economy in the European Union and the bloc's effective
paymaster, and has been rejected by Jens Weidmann, the powerful
head of the German central bank, the Bundesbank.
Monti said he was surprised by what he called Weidmann's
"misunderstanding" of the proposal, which he said was not a
means of lessening pressure for budget discipline.
"It is being asked for by a country which has already done
it and which does not intend to ask for the help reserved for
those countries which have not followed this severe cure."
Monti said the summit promised to be "very difficult" but he
pledged to do everything possible to reach agreement that would
calm uncertainty about the future of the EU.
He said he was prepared to remain beyond the scheduled end
of the European Council meeting and the euro summit to work into
Sunday evening if necessary to come up with a strong package to
reassure markets on Monday.
(Reporting by Catherine Hornby and James Mackenzie; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)