(Adds quotes)
ROME, July 31 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Tuesday there was light at the end of the tunnel of the
euro zone debt crisis but offered no clear signal on the
prospects of the bold action this week by officials hoped for by
financial markets.
"Decidedly yes," he said in answer to a question on Italian
state radio RAI. "It is a tunnel but ... some light is appearing
at the end of the tunnel. We and the rest of Europe are
approaching the end of the tunnel."
He added that decisions taken at last month's EU summit were
starting to show fruit.
"We are now seeing results both in the willingness of
European institutions as well as from the governments of
individual countries, including Germany," he said.
Monti, who leaves later on Tuesday for a trip to France,
Finland and Spain, said he hoped his meeting with French
President Francois Hollande would accelerate moves to strengthen
the euro and spur growth.
Markets are watching all comments by European leaders
closely for any signs - so far lacking - that Monti and others
have convinced Germany of the need for stronger immediate
action.
That would open the door for the European Central Bank to
announce bold moves later this week, making good on its head
Mario Draghi's promise to do "whatever it takes" to rescue the
euro.
"We want to give a sense of the solid and strong work
carried out together, work being done with Germany, which is an
essential point of reference," he said.
"Both Hollande and I have recently had contact with
Chancellor Merkel. We have a way of working together which does
not exclude anyone. The breakthrough will be to push everyone to
enact the decisions made in Brussels at the end of June without
delay and without turning back," he said.
Monti said he would try to convince the Finns, who are
sceptical about the commitment to austerity in southern Europe's
debt-loaded nations, to recognise Italy's progress in economic
reforms.
"It is very important that all of us in Europe, regardless
of latitudes, see to it that the euro, which is the pinnacle of
the cathedral of the construction of Europe, does not become a
cause of disintegration," he said.
"We all have to make a effort to overcome reciprocal
prejudices, to look each other straight in the eye and look at
the statistics. Finland has made extraordinary progress in its
economy in recent years and I hope the Finns recognise what
Italy has done in these years and these months," he said.
He also said he was confident that Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy would be able to tackle the country's problems.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by Barry Moody and
Patrick Graham)