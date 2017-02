ROME Dec 5 Italy intends to play a leading part in reinforcing the euro zone, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday, a day after unveiling a 30 billion euro austerity package to shore up public finances.

"Italy is determined to play its role very fully," Monti told a news conference for the foreign press in Rome.

He said that to be credible with its international partners, Italy had to resolve its own problems, dating back decades. (Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer, editing by James Mackenzie)