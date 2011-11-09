ROME Nov 9 Italian President Giorgio Napolitano
said on Wednesday he had nominated former European Commissioner
Mario Monti as a senator for life, a position awarded to
distinguished Italians for their contributions to the country.
Monti, an experienced economist who is currently the
president of Milan's Bocconi university, has been mentioned in
Italian media among possible candidates to succeed Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi when he steps down.
He would be seen as favorite to lead a possible technocrat
government with a mandate to push through economic reforms.
The formation of a technical interim government is among the
possible next steps in Italy's political crisis, and is the
option favoured by markets over new elections.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)