ROME Nov 14 Italy's Prime
Minister-designate Mario Monti said on Monday that his first day
of talks on forming a new government had been constructive and
he hoped to put together an administration that could take the
country through to the next scheduled elections in 2013.
"It's obvious that parliament can decide at any time that a
government does not have its confidence," he told a news
conference, but added that he would not accept setting other
time limits on the lifetime of the government.
"If a date was set beyond that time horizon, this
predetermination would remove credibility from the government."
(Reporting By James Mackenzie and Philip Pullella)