ROME Nov 17 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, making his first speech to parliament on Thursday, warned that Italy faced a serious emergency which could help decide the future of the European Union.

Speaking in the Senate ahead of a confidence vote at 1930 GMT to confirm parliamentary backing for his technocrat government, Monti said the three pillars of his government's policy would be budgetary rigour, economic growth and social fairness.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody)