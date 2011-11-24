BRIEF-Coherus BioSciences prices offering at $24.25 per share
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share
STRASBOURG, France Nov 24 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti repeated the goal of achieving a balanced budget by 2013 but said there was scope for discussion about how budget targets could be adjusted during serious recession.
"The object of balancing the budget by 2013 is not in discussion," he said during a joint news conference with French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"There does exist a more general question which apples to the global economy and certainly for the European economy and that is what happens if you enter a phase of recession that is greater than expected, if and by how much and how public finances need to be adjusted to take account of variations in the cycle," he said.
He also expressed support for the idea of commonly issued euro zone bonds, saying they could make a "significant contribution" once a closer fiscal union was in place.
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA expects to maintain a new policy of distributing between 35 percent and 45 percent of annual profit "for a few years," Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Wednesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value has enough capital buffer to keep rewarding shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.