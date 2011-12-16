ROME Dec 16 Prime Minister Mario Monti on
Friday said he was "absolutely not despaired" by Italy's
economic situation and that he was confident the country will be
able to save itself from its current debt crisis.
In a mostly impromptu address to the lower house of
parliament at the end of voting on individual articles of his
austerity package, Monti also said he hoped it would be the
"last sacrifice" Italians will have to bear.
He said many of the reforms in the package, on which the
government won a confidence vote earlier on Friday, were
structural and will help the country's future financial
stability.
But he said Italy needed more measures to free up the
economy and reform the labour market.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)