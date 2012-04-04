ROME, April 4 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that he would send his labour reform proposal to parliament on Wednesday after gaining the backing of the three parties in his bipartisan coalition and he hoped for swift approval of the measures.

"We think we've found a point of equilibrium," Monti told reporters.

"Now we look with a great deal of respect and hope at the parliamentary process which we hope will be thorough but also rapid," he said.

Monti immediately ran into political trouble after presenting his initial proposal to employers, labour unions and parties last month.

On Tuesday evening, Monti met with the leaders of the parties that back his unelected government in parliament to seek a compromise on a proposal to ease firing of single workers for business reasons, which the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) opposed.

