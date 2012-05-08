ROME May 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Tuesday that French and Greek elections held over the
weekend will have little impact on Italy's goal to refocus
European Union economic policy on growth.
"The European election results will have a fairly small
effect on the Italian agenda for Europe, though they do make it
easier," Monti said after meeting with EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn.
The premier also said that he's asking the German government
to allow greater public investment in the EU.
"Growth in Europe can come only from a supply side policy,
and that means the full realization of the single market," Monti
added.
Rehn said that growth cannot be achieved through sanctions,
such as those foreseen for overshooting deficit goals, but
instead are reached through EU partnerships on investments.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)