Lorenzo Servitje, co-founder of Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, dies at 98
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.
ROME, June 26 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday that he would not rubber stamp conclusions for this week's European Union summit that is supposed to map out the future of the euro but would fight for concrete measures to help growth and contain market turmoil.
"This will not be a meeting where we will give formal approval to pre-prepared documents," Monti said in parliament ahead of the summit on Thursday and Friday.
He said Europe needed to agree a mechanism to help limit any sharp widening in the spreads or risk premiums over benchmark German debt on bonds issued by countries that respect EU budget rules.
Monti said he was willing to work through "Sunday evening" for a solid EU growth plan and to get "mechanisms to help control market tensions".
Monti emphasised the need for the EU to turn its focus on growth to prevent countries from falling into a low-growth, high-debt spiral that is worsened by concentrating solely on austerity measures.
(Reporting by Catherine Hornby. Writing by Steve Scherer.)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 Lorenzo Servitje, one of the original founders of globally successful Mexican breadmaker Bimbo, has died at 98, the company said on Friday.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill., Feb 3 Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Friday that if job gains continue as they have and the unemployment rate continues to bounce up and down as it has, that would be "good news" for the U.S. economy.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Treasury said sanctions announced on Friday against a group of individuals and entities underscored a U.S. commitment to use such measures over Iran's ballistic missile program and "destabilizing activities in the region."