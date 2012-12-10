BRIEF-Heartland announces expansion of manufacturing and pre-delivery inspection facilities
* Heartland announces expansion of manufacturing and pre-delivery inspection (PDI) facilities in 2017
ROME Dec 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Monday played down market fears over his decision to resign, saying there was no danger of a vacuum ahead of an election in the spring.
"Markets should not fear a vacuum of decision making in Italy," he told a press conference in Oslo where he attended the Nobel peace prize ceremony.
Monti, who said the elections would produce a responsible government, warned of the danger of populism during the campaign, which will be contested by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has attacked Monti's policies and criticised German power in the euro zone.
* Heartland announces expansion of manufacturing and pre-delivery inspection (PDI) facilities in 2017
* Revenue for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $415,000 compared to $197,000 for same period last year
* Cardiovascular systems announces healthcare veteran Martha Goldberg Aronson joins board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: