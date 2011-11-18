ROME Nov 18 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday he would meet EU commission leaders next Tuesday in Brussels, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Strasbourg on Thursday, to discuss the eurozone crisis.

Speaking after winning a resounding vote of confidence in the Italian lower house of parliament, Monti told reporters that he had already had a long phone call with Merkel and Sarkozy earlier this week to prepare for next week's meeting.

European leaders have welcomed Monti, who took power at the head of a technocrat government after the resignation of Silvio Berlusconi. The departure of the flamboyant media magnate caused a collective sigh of relief among exasperated euro zone leaders, who hope Monti can overcome a disastrous collapse of market confidence in Italy under Berlusconi. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Barry Moody)