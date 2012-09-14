ROME, Sept 14 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti and German Chancellor Angela Merkel see developments over the past week as very positive for Europe's chances of overcoming its debt crisis, Monti's office said on Friday.

A statement from Monti's office following a phone call between the two leaders said: "The common view is that the past week has been very positive for Europe".

They were referring to a decision by Germany's Constitutional Court to give the green light for the ratification of the euro zone's new bailout fund, a victory for pro-European parties in Dutch elections, and the European Central Bank's announcement on Sept. 6 of a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme.

"A positive trend was also observed in the awareness of the European public that solutions to the current financial crisis should emerge from more intense European cooperation," the statement said.