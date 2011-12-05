ROME Dec 5 Pension reforms announced as part of the Italian government's 30 billion euro austerity package will be followed by a wider overhaul of the welfare system, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday.

The measures announced on Sunday will raise the minimum pension age for men and women to 66 by 2018, and reform the current system of seniority pensions -- based on a mix of the years during which contributions are paid and age.

At a news conference in Rome, Monti told foreign reporters that the measures would be the first step towards a redesign of the whole Italian welfare system. (Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer, editing by James Mackenzie)