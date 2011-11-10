ROME Nov 10 Former European Commissioner Mario Monti will see President Giorgio Napolitano and Lower House Speaker Gianfranco Fini on Thursday following his nomination as Senator for life, a politial source told Reuters.

Monti, considered likely to take over as prime minister leading a broadly based national unity government after the expected resignation of Silvio Berlusconi this weekend, will be received by Napolitano at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)