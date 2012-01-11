BERLIN Jan 11 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Wednesday that Europe must recognise the way
in which the Italian public had agreed to painful austerity
measures to cut its debt.
Monti told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in Berlin that Italians had broadly backed a very tough
set of austerity measures.
"This was a very mature attitude by Italians, and it merits
not a reward ... but a recognition by Europe that it doesn't
have to fear any more that Italy is a possible source of
contagion for Europe," Monti told a news conference.
The Italian leader was repeating a frequent recent theme
that Italy has made as many sacrifices as it can and Europe must
now take action to help it combat the euro zone debt crisis.
