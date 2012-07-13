DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
ROME, July 13 Italy is much stronger than its downgrade by Moody's ratings agency suggests, the head of Italian business association Confindustria, Giorgio Squinzi said on Friday.
"This is just Moody's opinion. I think our country, and our manufacturing system, is much stronger than the Moody's evaluation suggests," Squinzi said.
"As president of Confindustria, as an employer and as a private citizen, I think our country is stronger than that."
Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches to Baa2 and warned it could reduce it further, rattling investors hours before the country launches its latest bond sale. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)