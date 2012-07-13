DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
ROME, July 13 The downgrade of Italy by ratings agency Moody's is unjustified and misleading, Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.
The cut of Italy's rating by two notches to Baa2 is "altogether unjustified and even misleading," Passera said at a conference in Rome.
The move by Moody's, which warned it could reduce the country's rating further, rattled investors shortly before an Italian bond sale. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)