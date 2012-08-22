Motor racing-Williams retain Di Resta as reserve driver
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
Aug 22 Ducati have selected Andrea Dovizioso to replace fellow Italian rider Valentino Rossi for the next two seasons, the MotoGP team announced on Wednesday.
Yamaha Tech 3's Dovizioso, 26, will join team mate Nicky Hayden at Ducati until 2014 after seven-time MotoGP world champion Rossi opted to switch back to Yamaha next season.
"The agreement reached with Andrea Dovizioso confirms the company's primary interest in racing, which is an active and strategic part of Ducati's DNA and heritage," said President Gabriele Del Torchio in a statement.
"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Andrea, as we marshal our best efforts in confronting the MotoGP World Championship."
As preparations begin for this weekend's Czech Republic Grand Prix, Ducati also revealed Hayden will remain off-track after the American injured his right hand during a qualifying crash at Indianapolis last weekend.
Hayden will not be replaced for the race meaning Ducati's only representative will be Rossi.
"It's tough to miss another race. I don't have big problems, but my hand is still very swollen and I don't have much strength, and of course right-hand injuries are worse for motorcycle racers," Hayden said in a statement.
It is expected Hayden will return to action at the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano on Sept. 16.
Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo leads the MotoGP championship by 18 points ahead of countryman Dani Pedrosa and Australian Casey Stoner, who retires at the end of the year. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's Paul Di Resta will continue as reserve driver for Williams this season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Mercedes team bosses and shareholders Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have agreed new contracts to the end of 2020, the Formula One world champions said on Monday.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.