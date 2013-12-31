MILAN Dec 31 Italian motorway tariffs will rise by an average of about 3.9 percent on Jan. 1, Italy's Infrastructure and Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

The average 3.9 percent rise is less than the average 4.8 percent increase requested by the industry, the ministry said in a statement.

It said tariffs on toll roads operated by Autostrade per l'Italia, the fully owned toll road concession subsidiary of Atlantia, would rise by 4.43 percent.

Certain companies were granted higher tariff rises because of investments recognised as important for the development of the country, the ministry said.

In a separate statement, Autostrade per l'Italia said it had invested about 1 billion euros to upgrade its network in the period from Oct. 1, 2011 to Sept. 30, 2012.

The investments are part of a pledge regarding its concession to invest about 9 billion euros, the company added.

