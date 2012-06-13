ROME, June 13 Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch
praised Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Wednesday, saying
the government's economic reforms would help attract
international investment and pledging to continue building his
own local operations.
Murdoch, one of the world's most powerful media barons who
controls Sky Italia, Italy's biggest satellite pay television
broadcaster is one of the biggest foreign investors in Italy.
"But the recovery measures Prime Minister Monti and the
government are putting in place are encouraging for News Corp
and others who are anxious to invest in Italy's future," he
said, according to the text of remarks at a dinner in Rome.
"Those actions, together with strong political leadership,
can send a clear message to international markets that Italy is
truly an opportunity for investors and talent," he said.
Monti, appointed last year to head a technocrat government
after the fall of the scandal-plagued Silvio Berlusconi, has
faced mounting opposition to his reform drive and has complained
of flagging support from Italian business leaders.
Italy has fallen deeper into recession over the past year
and has seen its borrowing costs rise sharply in recent days as
investors have worried over its ability to stimulate its
sluggish economy and cut its towering public debt.
Murdoch called on Monti to continue his reform drive and
mentioned in particular labour reforms intended to free up
hiring and firing rules to encourage companies to hire more
younger workers on permanent contracts.
Murdoch, a rival of Berlusconi, owner of Italy's biggest
commercial broadcaster Mediaset, called for guarantees
of free competition including "independent and competent
regulators working transparently and professionally".
The remark followed bitter complaints this month over the
way political parties forced through the nomination of their
favourites to the board of TV regulator Agcom, which critics
have accused of favouring Berlusconi's interests.
