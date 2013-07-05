ROME, July 5 Furniture group Natuzzi has agreed to suspend plans to lay off 1,700 workers in southern Italy pending a further meeting with government officials in 10 days' time, centre-left lawmaker Dario Ginefra said on Friday.

Earlier, the government asked Natuzzi to shelve its plans to cut more than a third of its workforce in the southern regions of Puglia and Basilicata, which are already struggling with record unemployment rates.

Company executives agreed to suspend the plans following a meeting with Industry Ministry Undersecretary Claudio De Vincenti on Friday. A new meeting with the government is due to be held on July. 15.