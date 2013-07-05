ROME, July 5 Furniture group Natuzzi has
agreed to suspend plans to lay off 1,700 workers in southern
Italy pending a further meeting with government officials in 10
days' time, centre-left lawmaker Dario Ginefra said on Friday.
Earlier, the government asked Natuzzi to shelve its plans to
cut more than a third of its workforce in the southern regions
of Puglia and Basilicata, which are already struggling with
record unemployment rates.
Company executives agreed to suspend the plans following a
meeting with Industry Ministry Undersecretary Claudio De
Vincenti on Friday. A new meeting with the government is due to
be held on July. 15.