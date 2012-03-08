(Corrects surname of Italian hostage to Lamolinara instead of Lamolina)

ROME, March 8 An Italian and a British hostage kidnapped in May in Nigeria were killed on Thursday by their captors during a joint raid by British and Nigerian forces in an operation to free them, Italy's government said.

British Prime Minister David Cameron called Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti to inform him of the "tragic conclusion" of the operation, a statement said.

The joint forces intervened to free Italian Franco Lamolinara and Briton Christopher McManus because they were fearful that their lives were under threat, the statement said.

