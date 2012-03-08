Greece calls on IMF to drop demand for pension cuts and "listen"
* Greek Labour Minister says Athens cannot cut pensions again
ROME, March 8 An Italian and a British hostage kidnapped in May in Nigeria were killed on Thursday by their captors during a joint raid by British and Nigerian forces in an operation to free them, Italy's government said.
British Prime Minister David Cameron called Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti to inform him of the "tragic conclusion" of the operation, a statement said.
The joint forces intervened to free Italian Franco Lamolino and Briton Christopher McManus because they were fearful that their lives were under threat, the statement said.
(Reporting By Steve Scherer)
* Greek Labour Minister says Athens cannot cut pensions again
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: