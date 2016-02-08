MILAN Feb 8 Italian mid-tier bank Banca Popolare di Milano posted a 24 percent increase in 2015 net profit thanks to higher fees and lower provisions for bad loans.

The bank, which is in advanced merger talks with fellow cooperative bank Banco Popolare, said on Monday net profit came in at 289 million euros, helped by a 9 percent increase in net fees and commissions.

The bank reported some signs of improvement in asset quality, with gross problematic loans declining 2.3 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, even though they were up 2.5 percent on a year earlier.

The quarterly decrease was due to the disposal of some bad loan debt portfolios and a general slowdown in the proportion of performing loans turning sour.

Core capital also improved marginally, with the fully-loaded CET 1 ratio rising to 12.21 percent from 12.13 percent at the end of September.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)