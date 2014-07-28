(Corrects Nomura ticker symbol, clarifies seizure also involves 7 individuals)

MILAN, July 28 Italy's tax police have seized 104.5 million euros ($140 million) from Nomura International Plc and seven individuals for alleged fraud against the Sicily region in relation to past financial deals, police said in a statement on Monday.

UK-based Nomura International Plc is part of Japan's Nomura Holdings.

Nomura said in a separate statement it was aware of the action taken by prosecutors in Sicily, which it said related to trades entered into by Nomura and the region of Sicily between 2000 and 2006.

"We are reviewing the situation fully and will cooperate with the prosecutor in this matter," the bank said in the statement.

