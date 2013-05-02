* Economy Minister rejects calls to raise deficit targets
* OECD says Italy needs more fiscal tightening
* Forecasts underline challenge for new Letta government
By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, May 2 Italy's economy minister on Thursday
ruled out trying to renegotiate the country's budget targets,
even as the OECD called for more budget austerity.
Fabrizio Saccomanni told parliament a move to ease Italy's
deficit targets - such as may happen with France and Spain -
would be counter-productive.
"References to possible re-negotiations should not be taken
into consideration," he said. "It could lead the European
Commission to say it is suspending our exit from the excessive
deficit procedure."
It was a reference to the mechanism by which the Commission
imposes corrective action on high-deficit countries within the
European Union. France and Spain are expected to get some more
time to reach their deficit targets.
Saccomanni's comments underline a quandary facing new Prime
Minister Enrico Letta, who has pledged to cut taxes as part of a
drive to revive a moribund economy but has still not indicated
how he will pay for it.
Several senior members of the ruling coalition, including
centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi, have told Letta he should
raise Italy's deficit targets.
Saccomanni, a former deputy central bank chief, was speaking
after the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development said Italy should take corrective steps because its
fiscal deficit and public debt are both already going up.
"If Italy wants to go to the negotiations and exit the
excessive deficit procedure they will need to present new
measures," OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria told reporters in
Rome at an event to present the OECD's latest report on Italy.
()
At a news conference with Gurria, Letta ignored questions on
whether Italy would adopt corrective measures, preferring to
focus on the need to create jobs for young people in a country
with youth unemployment above 38 percent.
The plight of the euro zone's third largest economy,
meanwhile, was underlined by a survey showing that the
manufacturing sector contracted in April for a 21st consecutive
month.
Large parts of Letta's own centre-left Democratic Party as
well as Berlusconi's People of Freedom would find any new budget
tightening measures unacceptable as Italy grapples with its
longest recession for 20 years.
RISING DEBT
The OECD forecast the budget deficit would rise to 3.3
percent of output this year, above the EU's 3 percent limit and
Rome's 2.9 percent target. The deficit would reach 3.8 percent
in 2014, more than twice the 1.8 percent target, it projected.
Saccomanni said that if Italy maintained its fiscal
discipline he was confident it would exit the excessive deficit
procedure by June at the latest.
The OECD forecast the economy will shrink by 1.5 percent in
2013, compared with a forecast of a 1.0 percent fall in output
made in November. It projected anaemic growth of 0.5 percent in
2014.
"Fiscal consolidation, declining investment and the
rebuilding of household savings, along with tight credit
conditions, are likely to hold back growth in coming months,"
the report said.