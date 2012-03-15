* Petrol demand falls 20.3 pct in February

MILAN, March 15 Consumption of refined oil products in Italy dropped 10.7 percent in February to 5.1 million tonnes, the sharpest fall since April 2009, driven by plunging demand for new cars and for auto fuel, industry group Unione Petrolifera (UP) said.

Petrol consumption fell 20.3 percent year-on-year to 558,000 tonnes last month, while diesel for road vehicles dropped 15 percent to 1.71 million tonnes, UP said in a statement on Thursday.

New car sales dropped 18.9 percent last month, with the share of new vehicles registered as diesel-powered little changed at 55.8 percent of the total against 55.9 percent in February 2011, said UP, which represents major national and foreign refiners and oil product distributors working in Italy.

In the first two months of 2011, demand for oil products fell 8.3 percent year on year to 10.48 million tonnes, with petrol demand falling 10 percent and diesel demand down 9.4 percent, it said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)