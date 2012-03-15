* Petrol demand falls 20.3 pct in February
* Road vehicle diesel demand down 15 pct in Feb
* Oil products demand down 8.3 pct in Jan-Feb
* Spending on car fuels jumps in Jan-Feb- think tank
(Adds comment from auto industry think tank)
MILAN, March 15 Consumption of refined oil
products in Italy dropped 10.7 percent in February to 5.1
million tonnes, the sharpest fall since April 2009, driven by
plunging demand for auto fuel and new cars, industry group
Unione Petrolifera (UP) said.
Petrol consumption fell 20.3 percent year-on-year to 558,000
tonnes last month, while diesel for road vehicles dropped 15
percent to 1.71 million tonnes, UP said in a statement on
Thursday.
New car sales dropped 18.9 percent last month, with the
share of new vehicles registered as diesel-powered little
changed at 55.8 percent of the total against 55.9 percent in
February 2011, said UP, which represents major national and
foreign refiners and oil product distributors working in Italy.
Heavy snow and a spike in car fuel prices also put brakes on
the car fuel demand in February, Italy's auto industry think
tank Centro Studi Promotor said in a separate statement.
"A strong fall in consumption in February was largely due to
a wave of bad weather which paralysed auto circulation in major
part of the country in the first weeks of the month," it said.
Despite falling demand, spending on car fuels jumped 11.1
percent to 10.1 billion euros ($13.20 billion) in the first two
months of 2012 driven largely by a nearly 20 percent spike in
excise duties and other tax components of prices, Promotor said.
In the first two months of 2011, demand for oil products
fell 8.3 percent year on year to 10.48 million tonnes, with
petrol demand falling 10 percent and diesel demand down 9.4
percent, UP said.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by William Hardy)