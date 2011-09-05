MILAN, Sept 5 Salvatore Licitra, a leading
Italian opera tenor seen as an artistic heir to the late Luciano
Pavarotti, died on Monday from head injuries suffered in a
scooter accident last month, a statement on his website said.
Licitra, 43, fell and hit his head when he lost control of
his scooter late on Aug. 27 near the Sicilian city of Ragusa.
He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Catania, where
his condition was described as very serious.
"Salvatore Licitra did not make it," the statement posted on
his official website said. "The doctors have declared him brain
dead."
His family agreed to his organs being transplanted, it said.
The Swiss-born tenor debuted in 1998 but made his
international breakthrough in 2002 when he stepped in for
Pavarotti in Puccini's "Tosca", at New York's Metropolitan
Opera. The New York Times had praised him for his "worthiness of
the great Italian tradition".
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)