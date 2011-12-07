(Adds missed dateline)

ROME, Dec 7 Italian industrial output fell twice as fast as expected in October, down 0.9 percent after a record 4.6 percent drop a month earlier and auguring badly for the economy in the fourth quarter.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, output in October was down 4.2 percent, the steepest fall since December 2009, official data showed on Wednesday.

"It's weaker than we expected and confirms our idea that output and gross domestic product will both fall in the fourth quarter," said Unicredit analyst Chiara Corsa.

"We expect a 0.6 percent drop in fourth quarter GDP," she added.

The data underlines the task facing new Prime Minister Mario Monti, who on Sunday presented 30 billion euros of austerity measures to head off a debt crisis at a time when most analysts believe the economy is already in a deepening recession.

The fall in output in October was twice as steep as expected. The median forecast of a Reuters' poll of 18 analysts had projected a month-on-month reading of -0.4 percent.

Fabio Fois of Barclays Capital said the data put a downside risk on his forecast of a 0.2 percent contraction in the economy the fourth quarter, while Carmela Pace of MPS Capital Service forecast a GDP drop of 0.1 or 0.2 percent.

Pace said Monti's austerity plan would weaken both industrial activity and economic growth, which she forecast would contract by at least 0.5 percent next year and possibly more.

"The first six months of the year will be particularly tough," she said. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Patrick Graham)