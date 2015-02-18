MILAN Feb 18 The initial public offering of Italian retailer OVS SpA has already been fully covered within the indicative price range, a few days before the close of the share sale, according to a bank document seen by Reuters.

In the offer, which started last Friday and ends on Feb. 24, OVS is aiming for a market capitalisation of up to 1.225 billion euros. OVS will float 44.5 percent of its capital by selling up to 101 million ordinary shares at 4-5.4 euros each. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)