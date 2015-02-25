MILAN Feb 25 Italian retailer OVS spa IPO-OVS.MI said on Wednesday it had priced its initial public offering at 4.10 euros a share, the bottom of its revised price range.

The retailer said in a statement it would raise 414 million euros ($470.22 million) going public and would have a market value of 931 million euros.

The listing of OVS could be a sign of the return of investor confidence from last autumn, when a series of Italian companies cancelled or postponed listing plans due to market turbulence.

($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)