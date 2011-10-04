MILAN Oct 4 Parmalat , the Italian dairy company owned by France's Lactalis, said reports about a possible sale of its Santal-branded juice business were totally groundless.

Italian business daily Il sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report on Tuesday that Parmalat was mulling the sale of Santal for about 200 million euros.

"The news ... related to the possible divestment of the Santal assets is completely unfounded," Parmalat said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose)