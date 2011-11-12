ROME Nov 12 The party of outgoing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has agreed to support a new government under former European Commissioner Mario Monti, on condition it sticks to reforms agreed with the EU, a lawmaker said on Saturday.

"We have given Prime Minister Berlusconi a mandate to proceed with a consultation to see that the programme is the one agreed with the European Union, to ensure that the government is not a political one and above all to verify the timeframe of the new government," Mario Baccini, a PDL deputy told reporters.

The centre-right PDL party has been split between factions willing to support Monti and others wanting to press for new elections.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)