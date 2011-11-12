ROME Nov 12 The party of outgoing Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has agreed to support a new
government under former European Commissioner Mario Monti, on
condition it sticks to reforms agreed with the EU, a lawmaker
said on Saturday.
"We have given Prime Minister Berlusconi a mandate to
proceed with a consultation to see that the programme is the one
agreed with the European Union, to ensure that the government is
not a political one and above all to verify the timeframe of the
new government," Mario Baccini, a PDL deputy told reporters.
The centre-right PDL party has been split between factions
willing to support Monti and others wanting to press for new
elections.
(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)