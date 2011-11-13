ROME Nov 13 The centre-right party of
outgoing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday
it was ready to give its support to a new technocrat government
led by former European Commissioner Mario Monti.
"We have made clear our availability and consent to giving
the mandate to Professor Monti," PDL secretary Angelino Alfano
said after meeting President Giorgio Napolitano.
He said the party's agreement was conditional on the make-up
and policy programme to be announced by the new government.
Monti's mandate should be based on reform commitments given
by Berlusconi to European partners and should exclude people who
had acted against his centre-right government, Alfano said.
Berlusconi resigned on Saturday and Monti is expected to be
appointed to head a new government on Sunday night.
