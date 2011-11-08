ROME Nov 8 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi has come under mounting pressure to resign with even
his coalition allies in the Northern League asking him to stand
aside.
If Berlusconi does go, President Giorgio Napolitano will
have to decide whether to call new elections or whether to ask
another leader to try to form a new government.
Here are some of the names being suggested as potential
successors.
GIANNI LETTA
If Napolitano chose a candidate who reflects the
centre-right majority produced by the 2008 election,
Berlusconi's cabinet undersecretary, Letta, would be among
frontrunners. Smooth and reserved, the 76-year-old Letta is seen
as Berlusconi's right hand man and one of the ultimate backstage
fixers of Italian politics. He is widely respected but
may face opposition from leaders of other parties who have said
they will not back a government led by a figure so close to the
Berlusconi camp. Letta graduated in law and has a background in
journalism. Often mentioned by Berlusconi as a possible
president of the republic.
ANGELINO ALFANO
Previously identified by Berlusconi as a favoured successor,
the 41-year-old Sicilian is currently secretary general of the
PDL party, after stepping down as justice minister in July.
Dismissed by critics as a Berlusconi acolyte who has happily
backed the prime minister's war against the judiciary and
magistrates, he has few loyalists of his own in a party built
entirely around its founder. Youthful by Italian standards,
Alfano became the youngest justice minister in Italy's history
when he took the post in May 2008. Soon afterwards, he crafted a
law sheltering Berlusconi from trials that was later scrapped by
the Constitutional Court.
MARIO MONTI
Widely seen as favorite to lead a technocrat government with
a mandate to push through economic reforms. A distinguished
economist and former European competition commissioner,
68-year-old Monti is currently the president of Milan's Bocconi
university and honorary president of Bruegel, a European
economic policy think-tank he set up in 2005. Has contributed a
stream of newspaper articles over the past months criticising
Berlusconi and proposing sweeping reforms of Italy's hidebound
economy.
OTHER KEY PLAYERS
GIORGIO NAPOLITANO
Italy's head of state is guarantor of national unity and the
constitution. When a government is defeated or resigns, it's the
president's duty to consult party leaders and appoint a new
leader to try to build a majority in parliament. Italy's most
respected political leader, the 86-year-old former communist
Napolitano has made repeated calls for reform in recent months
as Italy's debt crisis and political turmoil have deepened and
he has been increasingly open about the possibility of a
broad-based government of national unity.
UMBERTO BOSSI
The fiery leader of Berlusconi's key ally the Northern
League called on Berlusconi to step aside on Tuesday and let
Alfano take over as prime minister. He could play a crucial role
in deciding the shape of the new government, based on whether he
is willing to re-form a coalition with the PDL. As Berlusconi's
support has crumbled, his relations with the League have cooled,
hitting a low point over a plan to reform pensions, much of
which the League fiercely opposes.
PIER FERDINANDO CASINI
The leader of the centrist UDC party could play a critical
role based on whether he supports a newly formed government. He
has said he wants a broad unity government to be formed
including representatives from the main opposition Democratic
Party PD, the UDC and Berlusconi's PDL party.
LUCA CORDERO DI MONTEZEMOLO
The 64-year-old boss of Ferrari has become an increasingly
outspoken critic of the Berlusconi government and has urged
fundamental reforms in Italy. He founded the Italia Futura
association of business and cultural leaders in 2009 aimed at
encouraging civil debate and political renewal in Italy. He has
been identified in the media as a possible future leader of the
country but has kept quiet when asked about possible political
forays.
ALESSANDRO PROFUMO
The former head of Italy's largest bank Unicredit is another
senior business leader who could have a role in a future
caretaker government.
