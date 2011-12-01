BRUSSELS Dec 1 All Italian pensions will be calculated as a function of each worker's contributions under the new government's planned reform measures, Italian Labour and Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero told reporters on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mario Monti's government will meet Monday to approve a first round of reforms, including a fully contribution-based pension system, Fornero said. The government may also accelerate an increase in the minimum pension age for women in the private sector, she said.

Another possible reform that may be discussed at the Dec. 5 Cabinet meeting is the introduction of a minimum wage, Fornero said. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer)