BRUSSELS Dec 1 All Italian pensions will
be calculated as a function of each worker's contributions under
the new government's planned reform measures, Italian Labour and
Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero told reporters on Thursday.
Prime Minister Mario Monti's government will meet Monday to
approve a first round of reforms, including a fully
contribution-based pension system, Fornero said. The government
may also accelerate an increase in the minimum pension age for
women in the private sector, she said.
Another possible reform that may be discussed at the Dec. 5
Cabinet meeting is the introduction of a minimum wage, Fornero
said.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Steve Scherer)